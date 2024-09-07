Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Director Sells $1,128,989.74 in Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

