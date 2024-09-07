Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Trading Up 2.1%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 1,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chain Bridge I stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

