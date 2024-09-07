Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 246,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.59. 5,785,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,211. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

