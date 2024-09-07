Chicago Capital LLC Buys 294 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.82. 1,700,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

