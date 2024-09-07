Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $65,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,783 shares of company stock worth $92,191,316 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $35.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,294.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,316. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,262.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

