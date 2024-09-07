Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

