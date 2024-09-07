Chicago Capital LLC Sells 103 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.35. The company had a trading volume of 433,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

