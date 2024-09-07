Chicago Capital LLC Sells 412,744 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,744 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Teradata worth $35,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $54,332,000. M&G Plc grew its position in Teradata by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,492 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $30,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 244,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Down 0.9 %

Teradata stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 614,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

