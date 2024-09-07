Chicago Capital LLC Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,918. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

