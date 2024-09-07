China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from China Jinmao Holdings Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRSHY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.18.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jinmao Holdings Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/2 – 9/6
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.