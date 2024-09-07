China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) & Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Financial Review

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shimmick and China Railway Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00 China Railway Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Shimmick currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than China Railway Group.

This table compares Shimmick and China Railway Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $524.16 million 0.17 -$2.55 million N/A N/A China Railway Group $123.12 billion 0.09 $3.43 billion N/A N/A

China Railway Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and China Railway Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83% China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Railway Group beats Shimmick on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts, bridge steel structures, and other railway related equipment, engineering machinery, and materials. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. China Railway Group Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

