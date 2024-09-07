Chromia Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $145.76 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 831,891,785 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

