Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ciena Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

