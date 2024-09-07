Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $68.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Ciena Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

