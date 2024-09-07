Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.92

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$70.92 and traded as high as C$71.70. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$71.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.94 million for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 0.09%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

