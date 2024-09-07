ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.79

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.79 and traded as low as $40.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 3,499 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 42,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 223.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.