ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.79

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.79 and traded as low as $40.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 3,499 shares trading hands.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
