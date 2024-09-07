Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 27,284,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 122,108,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

