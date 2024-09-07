Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71. 4,033,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,073,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
