Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71. 4,033,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,073,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

