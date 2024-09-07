Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 8,147 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

