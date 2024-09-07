Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

