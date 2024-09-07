Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $37,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.15. The stock had a trading volume of 261,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,708. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

