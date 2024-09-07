Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.