Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 73,933 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,933 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,769. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

