Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 869 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 915,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,188. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

