Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DGRO opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.