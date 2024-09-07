Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $468.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
