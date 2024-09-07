Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 537 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $137.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

