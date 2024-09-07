Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE V opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $509.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a support level?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.