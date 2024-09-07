Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 36.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 98,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.