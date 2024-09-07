Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CFRUY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
See Also
