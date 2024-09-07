Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFRUY opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

