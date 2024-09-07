Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Position Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,025 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,967,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

Shares of ELPC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

