Compass Point Begins Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $525.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $510.88.

MA stock opened at $476.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

