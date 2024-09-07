Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) vs. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Critical Contrast

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Agenus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 231.47 -$42.49 million ($0.36) -3.97 Agenus $159.63 million 0.65 -$245.76 million ($12.84) -0.39

Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compass Therapeutics and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agenus 0 5 1 0 2.17

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 529.37%. Agenus has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -30.89% -29.36% Agenus -144.94% N/A -77.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Agenus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an antigen 4 (CTLA-4) blocking antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and and melanoma; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a CD73/TGFß TRAP antibody; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

