ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $116,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.02. 5,229,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,849. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

