Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $307.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $249.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.65. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

