Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Position Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,025 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Copa worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Copa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Stock Down 1.0 %

CPA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. 232,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,324. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

