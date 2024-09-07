Cormark Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$47.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.03.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$51.63 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$52.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

