Craneware (LON:CRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price objective on the stock.

Craneware Trading Up 2.6 %

CRW opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £826.49 million, a PE ratio of 9,360.00 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,340.71 ($17.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,317.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,264.44.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,600.00%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.