Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,337,942 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,088,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after buying an additional 885,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

