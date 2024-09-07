Critical Contrast: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) and Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dada Nexus and Mercari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 6 2 0 2.25 Mercari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 207.73%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Mercari.

This table compares Dada Nexus and Mercari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -19.81% -10.94% -8.29% Mercari N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Mercari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $10.18 billion 0.03 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -0.85 Mercari N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mercari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Mercari on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mercari

(Get Free Report)

Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.