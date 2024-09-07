Cronos (CRO) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $3.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00040208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

