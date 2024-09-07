CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 152,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 233,704 shares.The stock last traded at $17.16 and had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $829.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

