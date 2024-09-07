crvUSD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $71.75 million and $18.14 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 72,377,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,860,335 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 74,590,655.7207346. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99826467 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $23,377,291.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

