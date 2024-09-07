Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 55,049 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,510,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 1,505,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

