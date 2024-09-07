Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 94,198 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

