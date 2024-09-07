Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,833 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,485,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,163. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

