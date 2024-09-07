Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.21. 608,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,766. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

