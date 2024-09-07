Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $105.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $105,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.41. 5,479,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

