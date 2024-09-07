Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

DHI traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.14. 2,657,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

