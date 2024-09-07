Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $78.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 1.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $78,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,283,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
IJJ traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 96,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
